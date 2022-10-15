Visible Signs of Explosions in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Explosions and a subsequent fire are being reported in the Ukraine-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

"Explosions are heard in the regional center temporarily under the control of the (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy regime," Rogov said on Telegram.

He added that the sounds of air defense getting activated were also heard late on Friday night.

"...there are strong fires in several areas of the city now, with pillars of smoke visible," Rogov said.

On Friday night, Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that there were reports of explosions in Kryvyi Rih.