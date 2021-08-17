UrduPoint.com

Visit Of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai To Doha Postponed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:49 PM

Visit of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai to Doha Postponed - Reports

Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai postponed their visit to Doha for talks with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Afghan newspaper Hasht e Subh Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai postponed their visit to Doha for talks with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Afghan newspaper Hasht e Subh Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

They were unable to depart on Tuesday, as scheduled, due to the hectic situation at Kabul Airport, the source was cited as saying.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul and prompting the civilian government to flee.

A Taliban source told Sputnik that same day that the power was supposed to be yielded to a special council, which would include Abdullah and Karzai, among others.

Fearing persecution and violence by the Islamist movement, thousands of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport in a bid to depart on one of the evacuation flights arranged for by foreign countries for their citizens and diplomatic personnel. The stampede has left at least seven Afghans killed, including two shot dead by US soldiers.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Russia Visit Doha Same Sunday Government Airport

Recent Stories

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

3 minutes ago
 More than 50 migrants enter Spain's Melilla enclav ..

More than 50 migrants enter Spain's Melilla enclave

3 minutes ago
 Extra high measures for security of people in Sukk ..

Extra high measures for security of people in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs divisional coordination commit ..

Commissioner chairs divisional coordination committee meeting

5 minutes ago
 Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passen ..

Ship catches fire in central Indonesia, all passengers rescued

27 minutes ago
 7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educationa ..

7,51,000 saplings to be planted through educational institutions

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.