MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan Supreme Council for National Reconciliation head Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai postponed their visit to Doha for talks with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), Afghan newspaper Hasht e Subh Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

They were unable to depart on Tuesday, as scheduled, due to the hectic situation at Kabul Airport, the source was cited as saying.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul and prompting the civilian government to flee.

A Taliban source told Sputnik that same day that the power was supposed to be yielded to a special council, which would include Abdullah and Karzai, among others.

Fearing persecution and violence by the Islamist movement, thousands of Afghans rushed to the Kabul airport in a bid to depart on one of the evacuation flights arranged for by foreign countries for their citizens and diplomatic personnel. The stampede has left at least seven Afghans killed, including two shot dead by US soldiers.