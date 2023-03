Visit of Armenian Foreign Minister to Moscow Being Prepared - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow is being prepared, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Mirzoyan will visit Moscow in the near future.

"The visit is being prepared," Zakharova said.