Visit of Chinese Foreign Minister to India May Help Reduce Border Tensions - Experts

The upcoming visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India this Thursday may provide a good opportunity for Beijing and New Delhi to reduce border tensions, as both countries have recently found common ground on Russia's operation in Ukraine, experts told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The upcoming visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India this Thursday may provide a good opportunity for Beijing and New Delhi to reduce border tensions, as both countries have recently found common ground on Russia's operation in Ukraine, experts told Sputnik.

Wang will spend two days in India in an attempt to mend relations between the two countries following another round of conflict on the border of Ladakh which erupted in May 2020 and prompted the nations to increase their military presence in the area. The Chinese foreign minister is expected to meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The visit will likely help India and China reach some comprehensive agreements to reduce border tensions, according to Robinder Sachdev, the director of New Dehli-based think tank Imagindia.

"This visit may be a very good opportunity for China to show appreciation of Indian concerns, and to set a direction for peaceful co-existence between the two nations," Sachdev said.

Another important aspect of the visit is that it occurs during the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, as both China and India have refused to follow Western nations in condemning or sanctioning Moscow.

Professor Swaran Singh, the chair of the Centre for International politics, Organization and Disarmament at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has noted that India and China have taken almost similar positions, for example, by abstaining during the UN General Assembly and Security Council votes on the situation in Ukraine.

"So, this becomes one of the positive examples where China and India able to see eye to eye ... In the sense Ukraine provides an opportunity... where they can really see that they can agree on some issues. And Wang Yi visit has a positive backdrop compared to it happening in a negative context," Singh said.

Sachdev, for his part, cautioned against thinking that Beijing and New Delhi are of the same mind when it comes to supporting Moscow, as both are doing it for their own reasons.

"The position of China and India regarding Russia may change in coming months. The China-Russia relationship may become deeper, and against the US, whereas the India-Russia relationship may remain a mature, working relationship, but not to be used against the US interests," Sachdev said.

At the same time, Singh has suggested that a major reason for the Chinese foreign minister's visit is to lay the groundwork for a successful BRICS Summit later this year, ensuring that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the event.