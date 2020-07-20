UrduPoint.com
Visit Of Iraqi Prime Minister To Riyadh Delayed Due To Hospitalization Of Saudi King

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:27 PM

The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Riyadh has been postponed in the wake of hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi to Riyadh has been postponed in the wake of hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, state news agency SPA reported that the kingdom's ruler had been taken to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh with inflamed gall bladder.

"The kingdom appreciates the choice of the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit [Saudi Arabia] as the first country after he had assumed the office. To receive this extremely important visit and provide it with all possible means to achieve success, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq has decided to postpone the visit until the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques leaves the hospital," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Kadhimi, in turn, wished the Saudi king a quick recovery and praised bilateral ties for a high development potential.

"I wish @KingSalman a speedy recovery & look forward to seeing him at the earliest possible time, as we'll reschedule my visit soon. Iraq's relations with KSA are strong & based on mutual strategic interests & brotherly ties. I'm optimistic about the potential & future of our ties," Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

Prior to these developments, Kadhimi was scheduled to travel in his first foreign visit as the Iraqi prime minister to Saudi Arabia on Monday. The meeting was expected to address bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

