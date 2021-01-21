Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan

On the 20th of January 2021, a two-day visit to Turkmenistan of a representative Azerbaijani delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov has started

On the following day, the head of the MFA of Azerbaijan was received by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Then, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Aziz oglu Bayramov was held in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan.

The diplomats have stated with satisfaction the high level of bilateral ties in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian areas.

It was especially noted that the present visit of the head of MFA of Azerbaijan to Ashgabat complements the start of a new stage of energy cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

In this regard, the significance of joint steps on resource use and collaboration on the Caspian Sea was highlighted.

The diplomats highlighted the efficiency of political-diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.

They discussed bilateral issues, as well as the aspects of regional and international agendas.

In this regard, the importance of collaboration of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the framework of regional and international formats was underlined.

The possibilities of expanding economic and investment cooperation, including through the use of transport-transit potential of the two countries that possess modern automobile, railway and sea infrastructure were also discussed.

The importance of the Transit and Transport Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (Lapis Lazuli) was also emphasized.

As known, the parties intend to facilitate unfolding of the Lapis Lazuli route capabilities in the framework of the trilateral intergovernmental format of collaboration in the area of transport and communication.

The issues of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties were discussed.

It is noted that the people of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are united by firm historic, cultural and spiritual values. The opportunities of holding joint events within the current year that was declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust by the UN General Assembly upon the initiative of Turkmenistan were discussed.