Visit Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Islamic Republic Of Pakistan To Turkmenistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 10:48 AM

A delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan headed by the Foreign Minister of the country Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Ashgabat

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021) A delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan headed by the Foreign Minister of the country Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Ashgabat.
On August 26, the head of MFA of Pakistan was received by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Conveying to the head of state the warm greeting of the leadership of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani side to strengthen political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties with Turkmenistan.

The situation in Afghanistan and further steps on activation of regional interaction with the aim of maintaining peace and stability in the region had been discuused.
In the same day, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan was held.
The parties noted with content that the two countries are united by friendly relations tested by time.

The diplomats exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation. In this regard, the importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-power transmission line and support of their implementation in future by official Islamabad was emphasized.
Special emphasis at the meeting was made on the external policy cooperation and situation in Afghanistan.

In this context, the diplomats confirmed the interest of Turkmenistan and Pakistan in the domestic stability and security of Afghanistan, as well as the wellbeing of the Afghan people. The parties noted the necessity of establishing of regional dialogue taking into account the past experience of the two countries.

At the same time, the Turkmen side declared its firm adherence to the principles of neutrality in the course of developing the processes of regional contacts on Afghanistan.

