Visit of UK King Charles III to France, Slated for March 26-29, to Be Postponed - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The visit of UK King Charles III to France, which was initially scheduled for March 26-29, will be postponed amid mass protests in France, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Elysee Palace.

Earlier in the week, media reported that the program of the king's visit to France could be changed due to the protests, with the French authorities considering moving the state dinner with President Emmanuel Macron from the Palace of Versailles to Macron's official residence at the Elysee Palace.

On Friday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that France is ready to receive the UK monarch.