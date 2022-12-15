UrduPoint.com

Visit Of UN Under-Secretary-General To Ukraine Only Politicizes Situation - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Visit of UN Under-Secretary-General to Ukraine Only Politicizes Situation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The visit of UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths to Ukraine is an attempt to politicize humanitarian activities and speculate on the suffering of civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We appreciate the humanitarian efforts of the UN system in various regions and countries of the world. However, as it seems in this particular case, we are not talking at all about the tasks of helping those in need, but about the desire of high-ranking representatives of the UN secretariat to politicize humanitarian activities and speculate on the suffering of civilians, serving Kiev's political interests," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit Kiev All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

7 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

9 minutes ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.