Visit of UN Under-Secretary-General to Ukraine Only Politicizes Situation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The visit of UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths to Ukraine is an attempt to politicize humanitarian activities and speculate on the suffering of civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We appreciate the humanitarian efforts of the UN system in various regions and countries of the world. However, as it seems in this particular case, we are not talking at all about the tasks of helping those in need, but about the desire of high-ranking representatives of the UN secretariat to politicize humanitarian activities and speculate on the suffering of civilians, serving Kiev's political interests," Zakharova told a briefing.