Visit To Imperial Palace On Naruhito's Birthday Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:15 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Japanese Imperial Household Agency has canceled the mass visits to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo this year, which were to occur on February 23 for Emperor Naruhito's birthday, due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the national Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing the palace.

According to the news agency, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako were set to greet the public three times on Sunday morning together with their family. The emperor's birthday address would have become the first since he succeeded his father on May 1.

In 2018, the palace was visited by a record number of citizens during former Emperor Akihito's 85th birthday event since 1969 when the tradition of people visiting the palace in order to congratulate the emperor was initiated.

So far, Tokyo has confirmed 59 cases of the new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, across the country. In addition, the Diamond Princess cruise liner has been under quarantine near the Japanese Yokohama port since February 3, after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the illness. A total of 3,711 passengers and crew are aboard the vessel, and so far, 355 people have tested positive for the virus.

