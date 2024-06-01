Visit Visa Holders Barred From Performing Hajj
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Public Security clarified that visit visas do not permit Hajj participation and advised its holders to avoid visiting holy Makkah between 15/11/1445 AH and 15/12/1445 AH, (15, Dul Qaddah to 15, Dhu al-Hijjah).
The Directorate reported that more than 20,000 visit visa holders had violated Hajj regulations by staying in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
It stressed that violators of these regulations would face penalties according to the Kingdom's laws and instructions. These measures aim to ensure the safety of those with Hajj permits, allowing them to perform their rituals in a secure and peaceful environment, the Saudi Directorate said.
