Visit Visa Holders Not Permitted To Engage In Hajj Rituals: Saudi Ministry
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM
The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has clarified that visit visas, regardless of their kind or designation, do not permit holders to engage in Hajj rituals in accordance with the Kingdom's regulations
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has clarified that visit visas, regardless of their kind or designation, do not permit holders to engage in Hajj rituals in accordance with the Kingdom's regulations.
The ministry emphasized that the Kingdom's regulations mandated a fine of SAR 10,000 for all citizens, residents, and visitors who violates the Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit.
"This fine applies to individuals who do not have a Hajj permit and are arrested in Makkah, the central region, the holy sites, the Haramain train station in Rusaifa, security control centers, screening centers, and temporary security control centers," it added.
Additionally, the ministry, expatriates would be deported to their home country and prohibited from entering the Kingdom within specified timeframes.
It underscored the significance of adhering to the Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals in a secure, comfortable, and tranquil atmosphere.
"In the event of a repeat violation, the security authorities will impose a doubled fine of SAR 10,000 on violators," the ministry said.
It urged all individuals entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a visit visa of any kind to review the instructions and adhere to the approved pledges before obtaining a visa. Additionally, they were urged to fully comply with all instructions issued in that regard to prevent any violations of regulations.
