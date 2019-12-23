UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visiting Chinese Teachers Share Lessons Of Culture With San Francisco Students

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:20 PM

Visiting Chinese teachers share lessons of culture with San Francisco students

Hundreds of children from overseas Chinese families in San Francisco on Sunday began the first day of their exploration of Chinese culture, under the guidance of 12 Chinese teachers who just arrived here from China Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hundreds of children from overseas Chinese families in San Francisco on Sunday began the first day of their exploration of Chinese culture, under the guidance of 12 Chinese teachers who just arrived here from China Saturday.

Nearly 300 mostly English-speaking children from the Central Chinese High school in America, which was established in San Francisco in 1888, participated in the launch ceremony of the 2019 Winter Camp of Chinese Culture Wonderland in downtown San Francisco earlier in the day.

Zou Yonghong, deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, said the 10-day winter camp, organized by the office of overseas Chinese affairs of Jiangsu provincial government, offered a valuable opportunity for the kids to immerse themselves in the best of Chinese culture.

"I hope the young students of the winter camp will cherish the opportunity of interaction with their Chinese teachers, develop a better understanding of Chinese culture, experience in person the charm of Chinese culture, and increase their confidence in learning Chinese language and knowledge," Zou said.

Ju Hua, chief of the Chinese teachers' delegation, told Xinhua that the teachers were selected from 10 schools across Jiangsu province, and will instruct the San Francisco kids on 12 categories covering traditional Chinese culture.

The children will be taught about paper cutting, clay modeling and other handicrafts, as well as how to play traditional Chinese musical instruments.

During the winter camp, which was co-organized with the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA), attendees will be able to learn about the culture of their ancestors, which will in turn help them better understand their cultural identity, Ju said.

CCBA Presiding Chairman Sir Lit Chan, who is also president of the Kong Chow Benevolent Association in San Francisco, said he believes the visiting Chinese instructors will expand the students' horizon by demonstrating the essence of Chinese culture, while injecting fresh vitality into Chinese education in the United States. The San Francisco winter camp will end on Jan. 2, 2020.

Related Topics

Education China San Francisco Young United States Sunday 2019 2020 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Japan veteran Honda quits Vitesse Arnhem

23 seconds ago

Noura Al Breiki wins UAE’s first gold medal at A ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan needs change in public mindset to avert w ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI not playing role in economic development: Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Mahira Khan congratulates Mansha, Jibran over enga ..

17 minutes ago

Jailed king of Mandela's ethnic clan granted parol ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.