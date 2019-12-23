Visiting Chinese teachers share lessons of culture with San Francisco students

Hundreds of children from overseas Chinese families in San Francisco on Sunday began the first day of their exploration of Chinese culture, under the guidance of 12 Chinese teachers who just arrived here from China Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Hundreds of children from overseas Chinese families in San Francisco on Sunday began the first day of their exploration of Chinese culture, under the guidance of 12 Chinese teachers who just arrived here from China Saturday.

Nearly 300 mostly English-speaking children from the Central Chinese High school in America, which was established in San Francisco in 1888, participated in the launch ceremony of the 2019 Winter Camp of Chinese Culture Wonderland in downtown San Francisco earlier in the day.

Zou Yonghong, deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, said the 10-day winter camp, organized by the office of overseas Chinese affairs of Jiangsu provincial government, offered a valuable opportunity for the kids to immerse themselves in the best of Chinese culture.

"I hope the young students of the winter camp will cherish the opportunity of interaction with their Chinese teachers, develop a better understanding of Chinese culture, experience in person the charm of Chinese culture, and increase their confidence in learning Chinese language and knowledge," Zou said.

Ju Hua, chief of the Chinese teachers' delegation, told Xinhua that the teachers were selected from 10 schools across Jiangsu province, and will instruct the San Francisco kids on 12 categories covering traditional Chinese culture.

The children will be taught about paper cutting, clay modeling and other handicrafts, as well as how to play traditional Chinese musical instruments.

During the winter camp, which was co-organized with the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA), attendees will be able to learn about the culture of their ancestors, which will in turn help them better understand their cultural identity, Ju said.

CCBA Presiding Chairman Sir Lit Chan, who is also president of the Kong Chow Benevolent Association in San Francisco, said he believes the visiting Chinese instructors will expand the students' horizon by demonstrating the essence of Chinese culture, while injecting fresh vitality into Chinese education in the United States. The San Francisco winter camp will end on Jan. 2, 2020.