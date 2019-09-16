Visiting Greek Delegation Head Praises Constant Development of Crimea After Joining Russia

A deputy chairman of the international association Friends of Crimea, Konstantinos Iraklis Isihos, said on Monday that the Russian peninsula had been constantly developing, with him taking note of new pieces of infrastructure in place wherever he visited Crimea

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) A deputy chairman of the international association Friends of Crimea, Konstantinos Iraklis Isihos, said on Monday that the Russian peninsula had been constantly developing, with him taking note of new pieces of infrastructure in place wherever he visited Crimea.

Isihos, a former Greek deputy defense minister, has arrived in Crimea at the helm of a Greek delegation. Their goal is to prepare for the project about Greeks living in the Black Sea Region. The project includes shooting a series of documentaries about Crimean Greeks and the history of Russian-Greek relations.

"Every time I come to Crimea I see something new. A new airport, roads, infrastructure. Crimea is in constant development," Isihos said at a meeting with Crimean lawmakers.

According to Isihos, the documentary the delegation is working on will help promote true information about what is happening in Crimea.

"We will try to communicate this information to the whole world," he stressed.

Isihos noted that Greeks who come to Crimea felt there at home.

"We are under the same sun and clear sky and have the same dreams about peace and cooperation. It would be unnatural if Greece and Russia did not have good cultural and interethnic relations," he added.

Isihos also slammed Western sanctions against Russia and the peninsula, in particular, as "unjust" and something that "poisons" relations between peoples. He therefore expressed belief that the sanctions policy should stop.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries as well as Ukraine have not recognized the referendum results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.