(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Visitor arrivals in China's Macao increased 9.5 percent year-on-year to 3,021,189 in July, which also represents a rise of 18.4 percent month-on-month, according to Macao's Statistics and Census Service on Tuesday.

The data showed that the Chinese mainland remained a main source of visitors, with 2,183,397 arrivals, a 14.3 increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, visitors from China's Hong Kong decreased 10.9 percent year-on-year, and those from China's Taiwan rose 29.5 percent.

According to the data, international visitors rose 33.3 percent year-on-year to 172,983 in July, 75.5 percent of the July 2019 figure.