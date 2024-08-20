Open Menu

Visitor Arrivals In China's Macao See Boost In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Visitor arrivals in China's Macao see boost in July

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Visitor arrivals in China's Macao increased 9.5 percent year-on-year to 3,021,189 in July, which also represents a rise of 18.4 percent month-on-month, according to Macao's Statistics and Census Service on Tuesday.

The data showed that the Chinese mainland remained a main source of visitors, with 2,183,397 arrivals, a 14.3 increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, visitors from China's Hong Kong decreased 10.9 percent year-on-year, and those from China's Taiwan rose 29.5 percent.

According to the data, international visitors rose 33.3 percent year-on-year to 172,983 in July, 75.5 percent of the July 2019 figure.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong July 2019 From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From World