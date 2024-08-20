Visitor Arrivals In China's Macao See Boost In July
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Visitor arrivals in China's Macao increased 9.5 percent year-on-year to 3,021,189 in July, which also represents a rise of 18.4 percent month-on-month, according to Macao's Statistics and Census Service on Tuesday.
The data showed that the Chinese mainland remained a main source of visitors, with 2,183,397 arrivals, a 14.3 increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, visitors from China's Hong Kong decreased 10.9 percent year-on-year, and those from China's Taiwan rose 29.5 percent.
According to the data, international visitors rose 33.3 percent year-on-year to 172,983 in July, 75.5 percent of the July 2019 figure.
