Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Visitor arrivals in Macao totaled 655,505 in February, up by 53.5 percent year on year but down by 5.6 percent month on month, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) statistical agency said on Thursday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that same-day visitors and overnight visitors in February increased by 106.8 percent and 13.

9 percent year on year to 376,033 and 279,472, respectively.

The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.4 day year on year to 1.5 days. The duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.1 day to 3.3 days.

In terms of the source market, the number of visitors from the Chinese mainland expanded by 60.1 percent year on year to 609,249 in February. Besides, there were 41,409 visitors from the Hong Kong SAR and 4,742 from China's Taiwan.