Visitors Enjoy The Camel-riding Experience At King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 02:51 PM

Visitors enjoy the camel-riding experience at King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Al-Sayahid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The ninth edition of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival has been very popular, and the camel-riding experience proved a major draw for visitors of all ages.

The cultural camp at the festival has become a popular gathering spot, with over 700 participants enjoying the opportunity to ride camels so far.

The event organizers provided informative sessions on camel riding techniques, including the use of bridles, controlling the animal's movement, and issuing commands.

The festival management has curated a diverse range of activities to engage all family members, aiming to promote and preserve the Saudi cultural heritage and show its importance to future generations.

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, considered the world's largest camel festival, attracts significant Gulf, Arab, and international participation. This year, the Camel Club has made significant strides in serving the needs of camel owners and enthusiasts, ensuring a fulfilling experience for all.

