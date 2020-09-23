UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visitors Of Eiffel Tower In Paris Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:29 PM

Visitors of Eiffel Tower in Paris Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris has been evacuated after the police received a call saying a bomb was installed inside the structure, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, according to a police source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris has been evacuated after the police received a call saying a bomb was installed inside the structure, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, according to a police source.

According to the media outlet, the police evacuated the visitors of the site on Wednesday morning, following the bomb call. The security forces have been conducting checks since.

The area around the tower is currently closed to traffic and surrounded by law enforcement officers, the media outlet added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Paris SITE Media

Recent Stories

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

9 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Prospects Dim for Wider Permanent UNSC ..

1 minute ago

Only 27% of Israelis Trust Netanyahu to Lead COVID ..

1 minute ago

No Injuries on Russian Military Ship After Collisi ..

1 minute ago

Australia gov't announces major upgrade for Nation ..

1 minute ago

Five gamblers rounded up

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.