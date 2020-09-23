Visitors of Eiffel Tower in Paris Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris has been evacuated after the police received a call saying a bomb was installed inside the structure, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, according to a police source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Eiffel Tower in the French capital of Paris has been evacuated after the police received a call saying a bomb was installed inside the structure, the French BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, according to a police source.

According to the media outlet, the police evacuated the visitors of the site on Wednesday morning, following the bomb call. The security forces have been conducting checks since.

The area around the tower is currently closed to traffic and surrounded by law enforcement officers, the media outlet added.