KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) About 250 liters of disinfectants will be sprayed at the sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 to protect visitors from the coronavirus infection, Petr Patrin, a representative of the Technodom disinfection equipment manufacturer, told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the representative, the company has signed an agreement with the forum's organizer, International Conferences & Exhibitions LLC, to disinfect all the pavilions and buses that arrive at the event.

"Over the entire exhibition, we will use 250 liters of deconcentrated solution," Patrin said, adding that 32,000 square meters (1.12 million cubic feet) of space will be disinfected during the forum.

The representative added that all disinfection procedures were preventive and carried out in the absence of people. Viruses, including COVID-19, die in 60 seconds after spraying disinfectants, he noted.