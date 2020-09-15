UrduPoint.com
Visits Of African Delegations To Russia Being Planned - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Visits of several high-profile delegations from Africa are being planned to build on THE success of last year's summit and will take place when the situation with the global pandemic allows, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who serves as the head of the secretariat for the Russian-African partnership forum, told Sputnik.

In October last year, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Russian-African summit and Economic Forum.

"Clearly before the start of the pandemic the visits of several high-level delegations to Moscow have been considered.

I want to confirm that these visits are being planned now, various dates are on the table. As soon as the sanitary situation allows, clearly, all this will be carried out," the diplomat said.

Ozerov added that there were many visits planned because the Russian-African summit gave a start to a "very positive cooperation process."

"The summit was a success and now many African leaders want to continue this cooperation," Ozerov said.

