Visma's Kooij Wins Giro Stage On Napoli Seafront
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Naples, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Dutch sprinter Olav Kooij won a mass sprint in Naples to take stage nine of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday after a languid 214km run from the Apennines.
With the Vesuvius volcano in the background, the 22-year-old Kooij took his first grand tour stage win by a razor's edge ambushing Lidl-Trek rider Jonathan Milan on the line with a bike throw.
The peloton caught breakaway rider Jhonatan Narvaez of Ineos on the last stretch of the Mappatella Beach sprint, 50m from the line, after he had burst out of the pack on the Monte di Procida climb into town.
Kooij said his Visma team had been on a run of bad luck including crashes that sidelined big guns Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert.
"This is what we have been looking forward to. We had to fight for it because it was tough, a tough finale."
The stage would likely have been won by Narvaez had it not been for the race leader Tadej Pogacar, who spearheaded the hunt from 150m out to place teammate Juan Sebastian Molano in the sprint, where he came third.
The win lifted Kooij to third on 115pts in the sprint points rankings led by Milan on 174.
Kaden Groves is second on 116, with Tim Merlier fourth on 100 and Andrea Pietrobon fifth on 68.
The fast men should also be in the headlines on the 11th and 12th stages, which are completely flat.
Pogacar still leads the Giro overall standings by two minutes and 40 seconds from Dani Martinez and is 2min 58sec ahead of Geraint Thomas in third.
The Team UAE leader once again showed a cavalier attitude to energy conservation for the 21-day long road to Rome, aiding as lead-out man in the sprint, after taking three stage wins over the first week.
Sunday's stage left Avezzano in the Apennines for a 75-kilometre downhill until the peloton caught sight of the west coast, signalling the turn toward Naples.
Ahead of the race, Thomas warned of bumpy roads, only to fall coming out of a roundabout 60km from the finish. He was unhurt but lost 50 seconds to the pack and had to make an energy-draining effort to catch up.
Monday is a rest day. On Tuesday the peloton ride from Pompei to the Bocca della Selva summit after an ascent of 17.9km with an average gradient of 5.6 per cent.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League5 minutes ago
-
At least 27 killed in renewed clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher: UN5 minutes ago
-
Unionized US Apple store votes to authorize strike15 minutes ago
-
'Concerned' Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama15 minutes ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing2 hours ago
-
Farke fumes at officials after Leeds held by Norwich in play-offs2 hours ago
-
Madinah welcomes over 9,844 Pakistani Hujjaj by Sunday, flight operation in full swing3 hours ago
-
Martin stays strong to win thrilling French MotoGP5 hours ago
-
Nepali, British climbers extend Everest records5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship play-off semi-final results5 hours ago
-
Fighting rages across Gaza as death toll tops 35,0005 hours ago
-
At least 34 killed in Indonesia floods, 16 missing5 hours ago