Vital aid supplies running low in Gaza as more Israeli strikes hit schools: UN warns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) UN aid teams have warned that vital chorine supplies that are essential for purifying water are running out and deteriorating in besieged Gaza, while humanitarians condemned new Israeli strikes on schools sheltering people displaced by the war.

There are enough chlorine reserves to last just one month, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported, while double the amount of purifying solution needs to be used to be effective now.

Children are particularly at risk of waterborne diseases and the danger is set to rise during the winter months if Gazans continue to be forced to live in overcrowded shelters lacking adequate water and sanitation facilities, OCHA noted.

The UN agency added that acute shortages of soap for handwashing, laundry powder/liquid and shampoo, and a lack of disinfectants, continue to allow diseases to spread easily.

“Even when these products are available in the market, people cannot afford them,” OCHA said, adding that many Gazans now rely on water trucking operations, with 22 partners now distributing more than 7,000 cubic metres of water daily to 775 registered locations.

In a related development, humanitarian officials condemned another strike on a UN school in Gaza City whose blast could be seen from more than 12 kilometres away.

The strike on Wednesday was the third time that the school has been hit, after strikes in December and July, according to the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, which runs the facility.

The UN agency noted that a day earlier, a strike landed at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City.

Children were reportedly killed and injured, and some burned to death, said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

Since 7 October, more than half of schools used as shelters in the Gaza Strip have been directly hit during the war, according to the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

Seven in 10 UNRWA schools have been hit and over 500 people have been reported killed, with over people 1,700 injured despite being protected under international humanitarian law.

“Yet again, people looking for safety have only been able to find death and destruction. Schools and other civilian infrastructure must never be used by any party to the conflict for military or fighting purposes,” said UNRWA.

Amid a lack of a ceasefire agreement, more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, health authorities say.

In its latest humanitarian update, OCHA warned that repeated displacement, including among children diagnosed with malnutrition, has made it difficult for partners to monitor their progress and for families to carry sufficient supplies to prevent and treat the condition.

Between 3 and 16 August, 26,825 children under the age of five and 12,728 pregnant and breastfeeding women received a 30-day allocation of special nutritional supplements in Khan Younis, Deir Al-Balah and Rafah, from the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

The lack of entry of seeds, fertilizers and other livestock and crop production inputs is also hampering the restoration of local food production in Gaza, OCHA noted.