MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) All necessary steps to put in place a mechanism for speeding up the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement have been completed, after agreement was reached to form a new Yemeni government comprising 24 ministers, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing an official source in the coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's legitimate authorities.

The new government will include ministers from the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) operating in southern Yemen and various political bodies within the country, the source said, adding that all necessary military and security plans were fulfilled.

Starting Thursday, the command of the coalition forces will supervise via its military observers on the ground the separation of troops in the Abyan province and their return to the fronts, as well as the withdrawal of forces from the city of Aden.

The command will continue to provide security units with support in their task to maintain security and stability and fight terrorist organizations, the news outlet reported.

According to the source, it has been agreed to announce the new government once the implementation of military arrangements is completed within a week.

In early November, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said that Riyadh could soon announce progress on the agreement's implementation in Yemen.

On November 5, 2019, the Yemeni government led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the STC signed a peace agreement in the capital of Riyadh to end military confrontation. Under the accord, the STC should return military facilities and state institutions seized in southern Yemen to the legitimate authorities.

The accord also stipulates that the parties should reorganize the military and security forces and unite efforts under the Saudi-led coalition's leadership to restore Yemen's security.