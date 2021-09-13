Vital to engage with Taliban: UN chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for the international community to engage with the Taliban to avert a total collapse of Afghanistan's economy.

"It is impossible to provide humanitarian assistance inside Afghanistan without engaging with the de facto authorities," Guterres told journalists on the sidelines of a donor conference, adding it was "very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment".