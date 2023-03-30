Viterra to Stop Exporting Russian Grain From July 1 - Agriculture Ministry

Canadian company Viterra Limited, a major agriculture exporter, has notified Moscow of its intention to stop exporting goods from Russia from July 1, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday

"The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia received a notification from Viterra Limited that it will cease export activities from July 1, 2023. The company is currently considering the possibility of transferring Russian assets to new owners," the ministry's press office said, adding that this decision will not affect Russian grain exports.