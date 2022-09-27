VK Confirms Removal of Several Apps From App Store

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The VK company told Sputnik that it confirms the removal of several applications from the App Store, but all previously installed services continue to work as usual.

On Monday, many VK applications, including VK Play, VK Music, VK Clips and VK Messenger, stopped appearing when searching the App Store.

"VK confirms that Apple has blocked several of the company's applications, they are currently not available in the App Store. ...VK services installed on users' smartphones continue to operate as usual," the company said.

It said it requested explanations from Apple.

Russia's Digital Development and Communications Ministry told Sputnik it also requested explanations from Apple why some VK apps were removed from the App Store.