Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized Rallies in Russia on January 23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia's largest social network Vk.com (Vkonakte) told Sputnik it had banned, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office and Roskomnadzor, groups calling for unauthorized protests on January 23.

"The information was blocked on the basis of the decision of the General Prosecutor's Office and the instructions of Roskomnadzor," the network said.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor said that it had revealed information calling for minors to participate in unauthorized mass events on social networks TikTok, Vkontakte, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and all of these six internet sites are going to be fined for breaking the law. The department invited representatives of these social networks to draw up protocols on administrative offenses provided for by Article 13.

41 of the Russian Administrative Code.

According to the norms of this article, which came into force on January 10, 2021, violation of the procedure for restricting access to banned information by the owner of a website or information resource entails the imposition of a fine in the amount from 800,000 to 4 million rubles. In the event of a repeat offense, the fine will be increased to one tenth of the aggregate amount of the annual proceeds.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor reported that social networks were removing calls on children to participate in illegal mass actions, while YouTube and Vkontakte removed most of this information revealed.