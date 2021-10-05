Vk.com Social Network Says Registered No Failures Recently

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Social network Vk.com does not record failures, all services are working normally, the company told Sputnik.

"All services and products of VKontakte are working ” there are no failures or other problems," the statement says.

Earlier in the day, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users reported problems with accessing the services globally. Later, users began to report problems with other services, including Telegram, Twitter, Google and TikTok.

Problems are observed in the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, the Netherlands, as well as in Russia and other countries.