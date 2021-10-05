UrduPoint.com

Vk.com Social Network Says Registered No Failures Recently

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Vk.com Social Network Says Registered No Failures Recently

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Social network Vk.com does not record failures, all services are working normally, the company told Sputnik.

"All services and products of VKontakte are working ” there are no failures or other problems," the statement says.

Earlier in the day, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users reported problems with accessing the services globally. Later, users began to report problems with other services, including Telegram, Twitter, Google and TikTok.

Problems are observed in the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, Great Britain, the Netherlands, as well as in Russia and other countries.

Related Topics

Google Russia Facebook Twitter Company Germany Spain Italy United States Netherlands All WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

25 minutes ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

25 minutes ago
 DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers ..

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

1 hour ago
 Spanish Ex-Foreign Minister Testifies Over Separat ..

Spanish Ex-Foreign Minister Testifies Over Separatist Leader's Stay in Country

3 minutes ago
 EU Eyes Separate Mechanism for Medium-Term Energy ..

EU Eyes Separate Mechanism for Medium-Term Energy Security Amid Soaring Prices - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.