Vladimir Human Rights Ombudsman Visits Penal Colony Where Navalny Is Serving His Term

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now serving his term in a penal colony in Russia, was visited by the human rights ombudsman in the Vladimir region, Lyudmila Romanova, and the acting Vladimir prosecutor for supervision of compliance with laws in correctional institutions, Oleg Topolsky, the regional Federal Penitentiary Service informs.

The visit was a planned, pre-scheduled one, but it is unclear whether Romanova and Topolsky got to speak to Navalny while at the penal colony.

"At the end of the visit, representatives of the supervisory authorities visited the residential units and talked with the convicts," the Vladimir federal penitentiary service said in a Wednesday statement.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Berlin after receiving medical treatment for his alleged poisoning. The 44-year-old was arrested on arrival and referred to a court, which in early February rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year term behind bars.