Vladimir Putin Sacks Two Senior Police Over Reporter's Drugs Arrest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:22 PM

Vladimir Putin sacks two senior police over reporter's drugs arrest

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sacked two senior police officers over the arrest of investigative reporter Ivan Golunov on trumped up drugs charges

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sacked two senior police officers over the arrest of investigative reporter Ivan Golunov on trumped up drugs charges.

The journalist's arrest last week was widely seen as punishment for his investigative work and sparked an unprecedented campaign of solidarity in Russian society.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said he had requested Putin dismiss the officers after lifting the charges against Golunov on the basis of a lack of evidence.

On Thursday, Putin signed a decree to dismiss the police chief for western Moscow, Major General Andrei Puchkov, and the head of the Moscow police department for narcotics control, Major General Yury Devyatkin.

Golunov is a reporter for Meduza news site, which is based in EUmember Latvia. He walked free from a Moscow police building on Tuesdayevening after his house arrest was lifted.

