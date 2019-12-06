Vladimir Putin Says Gas Transit Through Ukraine to Continue After Nord Stream 2 Goes Live

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:32 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea does not mean to end transit through Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"I want to repeat that this does not mean that Russia plans to end transit through the Ukrainian territory.

We think in terms of economic viability and not territories," he said at a meeting with German businesses in his Sochi residence.

The pipeline will bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany and onward to Central Europe, bypassing the traditional route through Ukraine and Poland. Ukraine, which stands to lose billions of Dollars in transit fees, has described the project as a threat to the European energy security.

