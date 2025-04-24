Open Menu

'Vladimir, STOP!': Trump Turns On Putin After Deadly Kyiv Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Donald Trump on Thursday called on Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine, in a rare rebuke of the Russian leader after Moscow fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least 10 in the deadliest attack on the capital in months.

The direct appeal to Putin came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies to put Russia under more pressure to halt its invasion.

The Ukrainian leader cut short a trip to South Africa to deal with the aftermath of the deadly strikes, the latest in a wave of large-scale Russian aerial attacks that have killed dozens of civilians.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV," Trump said on social media.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!" he said. "Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!"

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff is due in Russia this week where he is expected to hold talks with Putin on a possible deal, his fourth since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Ukraine has been battered with aerial attacks throughout Russia's three-year invasion but deadly strikes on Kyiv, better protected by air defences than other cities, are less common.

