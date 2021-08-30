Vladivostok Airport Expects Over 50 Business Flights With Attendees of EEF Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vladivostok international airport is gearing up for receiving more than 50 business flights carrying guests of the Eastern Economic Forum, which is set to open later in the week

"Vladivostok international airport informs that it is ready to service guests and participants of the VI Eastern Economic Forum ... About 4,000 guests are expected to attend the forum this year. As of today, more than 50 business flights have been planned. Delegates from the Republic of Korea, the United States, France, Japan and other countries have confirmed their participation in the EEF," the statement read.

Vladivostok airport is to become the air gateway of the forum for the sixth time.

This year the guests will be received in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

All regular flights and passenger service will continue running as scheduled, the airport added.

The sixth edition of the EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year, the forum will be held in a hybrid format. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.