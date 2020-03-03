Vladivostok-Moscow Flight Lands in Khabarovsk After Anonymous Warning - Airline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) A plane en route from Vladivostok in Russia's Far East to Moscow landed in Khabarovsk on Tuesday after an anonymous security warning, the press service of Aeroflot airline told Sputnik.

"Flight SU1703 (Vladivostok-Moscow) landed in Khabarovsk airport to go through checks after an anonymous security warning. After the checks, the plane will take off for Moscow," the press service said.