UrduPoint.com

Vladivostok Resident Arrested For Handing Over Classified Data To Kiev - FSB

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Vladivostok Resident Arrested for Handing Over Classified Data to Kiev - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A resident of Vladivostok was arrested for high treason, as he was collecting and handing  collected and handing over data on military facilities in the Primorsky region to Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"In the Primorsky region, the activities of a resident of the city of Vladivostok, suspected of committing high treason in the form of espionage in the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, were stopped," the FSB said in a statement.

On the instructions of the Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian collected and transmitted to its representatives information "about the objects of the critical and military infrastructure of the region, realizing the possibility of their use by the addressee against the security of Russia," the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladivostok

Recent Stories

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

4 minutes ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

12 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.