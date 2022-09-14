Vladivostok Resident Arrested for Handing Over Classified Data to Kiev - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) A resident of Vladivostok was arrested for high treason, as he was collecting and handing collected and handing over data on military facilities in the Primorsky region to Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"In the Primorsky region, the activities of a resident of the city of Vladivostok, suspected of committing high treason in the form of espionage in the interests of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, were stopped," the FSB said in a statement.

On the instructions of the Ukrainian military intelligence, the Russian collected and transmitted to its representatives information "about the objects of the critical and military infrastructure of the region, realizing the possibility of their use by the addressee against the security of Russia," the statement added.