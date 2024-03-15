Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros

(@FahadShabbir)

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) British telecoms giant Vodafone said Friday it has agreed to sell its Italian unit to Swisscom for eight billion Euros ($8.7 billion) in cash, completing efforts to overhaul the UK group's European operations.

Vodafone, which previously rejected offers from French billionaire Xavier Niel's Iliad group for the unit, has been on a cost-cutting campaign that has included layoffs and the offloading of divisions abroad.

The UK group said it intends to return four billion euros to shareholders following the sales of its Italian and Spanish businesses, which together total 12 billion euros.

Vodafone chief executive Margherita Della Valle said the deal with Swisscom marked the "third and final step in the reshaping of our European operations".

"Going forward, our businesses will be operating in growing telco (telephone company) markets -- where we hold strong positions -- enabling us to deliver predictable, stronger growth in Europe," she said in a statement.

Swisscom said in a separate statement that it would merge Vodafone Italia with its own Italian subsidiary, Fastweb. It expects the transaction to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

"The industrial logic of this merger is very strong," Swisscom CEO Christoph Aeschlimann said. "Fastweb and Vodafone Italia are an ideal fit to create high added value for all stakeholders."

Shares in the two companies jumped following the announcement, with Vodafone up more than four percent in London and Swisscom rising more than two percent on the Swiss stock exchange in late morning deals.