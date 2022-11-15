Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across European Market - Report

Mobile phone giant Vodafone announced on Tuesday a plan to cut expenses by over one billion euros ($1 billion) over the next three-and-a-half years, which will have an impact on prices and jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) mobile phone giant Vodafone announced on Tuesday a plan to cut expenses by over one billion Euros ($1 billion) over the next three-and-a-half years, which will have an impact on prices and jobs.

"We are... announcing today a new cost savings target of 1+ billion," the company said in a H1 FY2023 report.

Vodafone expects to make close to 15 billion euros, down from around 15.5 billion euros predicted for this year, with full-year cash flow forecast at 5.1 billion euros, down from 5.3 billion euros.

Chief executive Nick Read said the company had already taken "proactive price action" throughout its European markets to offset weaker performances in Germany, Spain and Italy.

"Altogether we have announced price increases in 11 out of our 12 markets," he said during a video presentation of results for the first half of financial year 2023, which ends next March.

The Guardian estimated that Vodafone clients in the United Kingdom will see price increases of about 14%, starting next spring.

Due to financial pressures on customers, the company plans to take a series of measures to protect those most vulnerable, which includes social tariffs and flexible contract lengths.

Read attributed the decline to macroeconomic headwinds, including a rise in energy costs and inflationary costs pressures. He admitted that underperformance this year would affect jobs in 2023, although software services will add personnel.