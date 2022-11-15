UrduPoint.com

Vodafone Set For Price Hikes, Layoffs Across European Market - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across European Market - Report

Mobile phone giant Vodafone announced on Tuesday a plan to cut expenses by over one billion euros ($1 billion) over the next three-and-a-half years, which will have an impact on prices and jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) mobile phone giant Vodafone announced on Tuesday a plan to cut expenses by over one billion Euros ($1 billion) over the next three-and-a-half years, which will have an impact on prices and jobs.

"We are... announcing today a new cost savings target of 1+ billion," the company said in a H1 FY2023 report.

Vodafone expects to make close to 15 billion euros, down from around 15.5 billion euros predicted for this year, with full-year cash flow forecast at 5.1 billion euros, down from 5.3 billion euros.

Chief executive Nick Read said the company had already taken "proactive price action" throughout its European markets to offset weaker performances in Germany, Spain and Italy.

"Altogether we have announced price increases in 11 out of our 12 markets," he said during a video presentation of results for the first half of financial year 2023, which ends next March.

The Guardian estimated that Vodafone clients in the United Kingdom will see price increases of about 14%, starting next spring.

Due to financial pressures on customers, the company plans to take a series of measures to protect those most vulnerable, which includes social tariffs and flexible contract lengths.

Read attributed the decline to macroeconomic headwinds, including a rise in energy costs and inflationary costs pressures. He admitted that underperformance this year would affect jobs in 2023, although software services will add personnel.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Germany Price Spain Italy United Kingdom March Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Nine held for running gambling den

Nine held for running gambling den

4 minutes ago
 Campaigners rally COP27 to fight climate disinform ..

Campaigners rally COP27 to fight climate disinformation

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says 85 Missile Strikes Inflicted on Ukr ..

Zelenskyy Says 85 Missile Strikes Inflicted on Ukraine on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Reagan Aide Massie Recieves Russian Foreign Min ..

Ex-Reagan Aide Massie Recieves Russian Foreign Ministry's Medal

4 minutes ago
 Stocks push higher on reassuring US inflation data ..

Stocks push higher on reassuring US inflation data

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results

Tennis: ATP Finals results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.