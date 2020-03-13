UrduPoint.com
Voice Controlled Elevator System Put Into Use In Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Talk to the elevator and it will take you to the floor you want. A voice-controlled elevator system has been put into use in a hospital in Beijing to reduce the risk of cross-infection.

Developed by SoundAI, a technological company in Beijing, the voice-controlled elevator system was installed in the Haidian Hospital.

It uses artificial intelligence technologies such as voice recognition and interaction design, allowing passengers to control the elevator without pressing the button.

The system can recognize Mandarin and eight local dialects. It can conduct video calls and detect abnormal situations intelligently. It can be operated in parallel with traditional elevator equipment and there is no need to change the elevator's original structure or buttons.The system is being tested in more hospitals in Beijing, including the Peking University Third Hospital.

