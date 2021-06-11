UrduPoint.com
Voice Of America, RFE/RL Not Fully Complying With Foreign Agents Law - Russian Watchdog

Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (both labeled as foreign agents in Russia) pointedly refuse to fully comply with the law on foreign agents, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (both labeled as foreign agents in Russia) pointedly refuse to fully comply with the law on foreign agents, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday.

"US media Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, included in the register of foreign agents, pointedly refuse to comply with the law in full. In particular, Voice of America did not establish a Russian legal entity and Radio Liberty systematically does not fulfill the requirement to properly label the materials that it posts," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

The watchdog added that Twitter was yet to remove 490 banned materials, although the "average time to meet the requirement to remove banned materials reduced from 129 to eight days."

Roskomnadzor added that 11 cases of censorship of Russian media and information resources were registered, including those affecting Russia Today, Sputnik, RIA Novosti, and the account of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

