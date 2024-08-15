Volcanic Activity Continues At Mount Etna In Italy
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Mount Etna, the highest active volcano in continental Europe, erupted again on Wednesday, spewing ash and molten lava, according to officials.
The Etna Observatory of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported that the Voragine crater, recently active, resumed its activity in the evening and continued until midnight. Lava flows were observed down the volcano’s slopes, and ash reached an altitude of approximately 9.5 kilometers (nearly 6 miles).
Local media indicated that ashfall has affected nearby settlements, and cleanup efforts are underway.
The intense ash eruption has disrupted air travel, leading to the closure of Catania Fontanarossa Airport. The airport, unable to operate due to significant ash accumulation, suspended all flights and redirected incoming traffic to Palermo. Operations are anticipated to resume once conditions improve, likely after 6 p.m. local time.
This eruption marks the sixth instance of volcanic activity at Etna since July. The volcano last erupted on August 4. Standing about 3,300 meters (10,800 ft) high, Mount Etna has been notably active since early July, following a period of relative quiet after a major eruption in December 2023.
