Volcanic Ash Cloud Closes Airport In La Palma: Officials

Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: officials

Clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption, Spain's airport authority said

La Palma Island, Spain, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption, Spain's airport authority said.

"The airport is not in operation at the moment," an Aena spokeswoman told AFP, saying "some cleaning work needs to be done" on the runways before it would reopen.

