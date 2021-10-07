UrduPoint.com

Volcanic Ash Cloud Closes Airport In La Palma: Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:13 PM

Volcanic ash cloud closes airport in La Palma: officials

Clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption, Spain's airport authority said

La Palma Island, Spain, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Clouds of thick ash from the erupting volcano on La Palma on Thursday forced the island's airport to close for the second time since the September 19 eruption, Spain's airport authority said.

"The airport is not in operation at the moment," an AENA spokeswoman told AFP, saying "some cleaning work needs to be done" on the runways before it would reopen.

But the closure "may not last very long" she added.

On Wednesday evening, local airline Binter had said it was cancelling all flights in and out of La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic, just off the northwestern coast of Africa.

"This suspension will last until conditions improve and we can fly safely," Binter tweeted, with rival airline CanaryFly also suspending flights.

The airport was briefly shut on September 25 after a thick cloud of black ash forced airlines to cancel flights.

Although it was reopened a day later, flights did not resume until September 29.

Related Topics

Africa La Palma Spain May September All From Airport

Recent Stories

China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaces ..

China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship

2 minutes ago
 Aryan Khan sobs as he meets his father in NCB cust ..

Aryan Khan sobs as he meets his father in NCB custody

15 minutes ago
 Customs in Tibet gets tough against smuggling

Customs in Tibet gets tough against smuggling

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kiev Lack Understanding Over Agenda Of Pos ..

Moscow, Kiev Lack Understanding Over Agenda Of Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Can Increase Gas Supplies to Europe, All De ..

Russia Can Increase Gas Supplies to Europe, All Depends on Commercial Agreements ..

2 minutes ago
 Lao capital station of China-Laos Railway makes de ..

Lao capital station of China-Laos Railway makes debut

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.