Volcanic Eruption Begins on French Island of Reunion - Observatory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano in the French overseas territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, has showed first signs of an eruption in progress, the local observatory said Monday.

The seismic crisis began at 10:27 a.m. local time (6:27 GMT) with a tremor that indicated the arrival of magma close to the surface, the Volcanological Observatory of Piton de la Fournaise said.

"No visual confirmation of an eruption can be made at the moment by webcams because of the clouds enveloping it. But fumaroles seen from the coast confirm the start of the eruption," it said in a bulletin.

The source of the tremor was localized on the eastern slope of the volcano, situated in an unpopulated area in the island's southeast.

Piton de la Fournaise first awoke 500,000 years ago and has been erupting twice a year on average for the past two decades. It usually emits fountains of lava that flows down its flanks.