Volcanic Eruption Grounds Flights In New Zealand

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A volcanic eruption belched a plume of ash that grounded flights in New Zealand on Thursday, with government scientists warning it could continue venting for "weeks to months" to come.

It is the same White Island volcano that erupted in 2019, killing 22 people.

The island, once popular with tourists, lies about 50 kilometres (31 miles) off New Zealand's North Island, and 200 kilometres from Auckland, the country's largest city.

National carrier Air New Zealand said 10 flights had been cancelled early Thursday as volcanic ash drifted across flight paths.

An airline spokesperson told AFP that flights had resumed after the ash in the surrounding air space dissipated.

Satellite images showed "minor eruptive activity" started earlier this month, research institute GNS Science said in a monitoring bulletin.

They believed it was part of the "typical eruptive cycles" documented on White Island, also known as Whakaari to the country's Indigenous Maori language.

"This activity could continue for some time, weeks to months," they warned.

Scientists said residents on New Zealand's main islands might smell volcanic gas or suffer mild irritation to their eyes or throats, although impacts would be minor.

New Zealand raised its volcanic alert level earlier this month to three, out of a maximum of five levels.

Tours have been banned on White Island since the 2019 eruption. The island's closure has also had an impact on scientists' work.

