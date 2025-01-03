ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A volcanic eruption has struck Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan, a region that has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local media reports on Friday.

The tremors in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometers) from Addis Ababa, have been felt as far as the capital city, raising concerns about a potential major disaster.

In recent weeks, more than a dozen minor earthquakes have been recorded in the Awash Fentale area and surrounding regions, adding to residents' concerns about the seismic activity's impact.

Efforts are underway to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing Regional Administrator Abdu Ali.

The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted.