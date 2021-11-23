UrduPoint.com

Volcanic Eruption Lockdown On La Palma Lifted - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:53 PM

Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted - Authorities

The lockdown on La Palma island (Spain) related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano was lifted for more than 3,000 citizens, State-Canary Islands Security Council stated on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The lockdown on La Palma island (Spain) related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano was lifted for more than 3,000 citizens, State-Canary Islands Security Council stated on Tuesday.

On Monday local authorities ordered residents of Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to remain indoors as a third flow of lava reached the sea, posing the risk of toxic gas. Inhabitants of the listed regions were ordered to shut their doors and windows, and turn off heating and air-conditioning systems. Those outdoors at the time the lockdown was imposed were recommended to seek shelter in the nearest houses.

"After it has been confirmed that there is no impact on the population ... it was ordered to lift the confinement of San Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to the Los Palomares road in the north," the statement read.

The Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma island began on September 19. At this moment lava has covered more than 1,000 hectares of land, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 1,500 buildings destroyed. Thousands of tremors of varying magnitude have been detected on La Palma in the past two and a half months.

Related Topics

Road San La Palma Spain September Gas

Recent Stories

VC KIU calls on head of Soni Jawari Center for Pub ..

VC KIU calls on head of Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy

2 minutes ago
 UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: ..

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: diplomats

2 minutes ago
 FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Frien ..

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint coop ..

25 minutes ago
 Journey of development, public welfare to continue ..

Journey of development, public welfare to continue: Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 US Economic Partnership Dialogue With Taiwan Seeks ..

US Economic Partnership Dialogue With Taiwan Seeks Expanded Commercial Ties - St ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain's Catalonia Imposes COVID-19 Passes for Bars ..

Spain's Catalonia Imposes COVID-19 Passes for Bars, Restaurants, Gyms

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.