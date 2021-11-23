Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The lockdown on La Palma island (Spain) related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano was lifted for more than 3,000 citizens, State-Canary Islands Security Council stated on Tuesday.

On Monday local authorities ordered residents of Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to remain indoors as a third flow of lava reached the sea, posing the risk of toxic gas. Inhabitants of the listed regions were ordered to shut their doors and windows, and turn off heating and air-conditioning systems. Those outdoors at the time the lockdown was imposed were recommended to seek shelter in the nearest houses.

"After it has been confirmed that there is no impact on the population ... it was ordered to lift the confinement of San Borondon, Tazacorte and El Cardona to the Los Palomares road in the north," the statement read.

The Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma island began on September 19. At this moment lava has covered more than 1,000 hectares of land, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 1,500 buildings destroyed. Thousands of tremors of varying magnitude have been detected on La Palma in the past two and a half months.