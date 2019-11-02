UrduPoint.com
Volcanic Eruption Occurs On Japan's Southwestern Island - Seismologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Volcanic Eruption Occurs on Japan's Southwestern Island - Seismologists

A volcano erupted on the island of Satsuma Iojima in Kagoshima Prefecture in the southwest of the country, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A volcano erupted on the island of Satsuma Iojima in Kagoshima Prefecture in the southwest of the country, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The eruption occurred at 5:36 p.m. local time [08:36 GMT] on Saturday. The agency has raised the alert level to two on a scale of five and warned people not to approach the volcano's crater.

The closest locality, inhabited with around 100 people, is 2.5-3 kilometers (1.6-1.9 miles) away from the crater.

Over the past years, level of volcanic activity has considerably risen in Japan. Volcano eruptions occur every year in different parts of the country.

Earlier in the week, the JMA raised to three level of alert on the Kuchinoerabu-jima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, due to the possible eruption of the Sindake volcano, which last erupted in 2015.

