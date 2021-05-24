Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DR Congo

Five people were found choked to death on toxic fumes from the eruption of eastern DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano on Monday, as strong aftershocks rocked the city of Goma

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Five people were found choked to death on toxic fumes from the eruption of eastern DR Congo's Nyiragongo volcano on Monday, as strong aftershocks rocked the city of Goma.

The deaths bring to 20 the number killed since Africa's most active volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing red-hot molten lava that engulfed houses in its wake.

"We have just discovered five dead people," civil society leader Mambo Kawaya told AFP, saying that they were "asphyxiated by the gas" as they tried to cross the cooling lava some 13 kilometres (eight miles) north of Goma.

A sixth person is in a "critical state with trouble breathing and has been taken to hospital," Kawaya said.

Goma, a city of some 1.5 million people in the shadow of the volcano and on the shores of Lake Kivu, was on edge as violent aftershocks continued through the night and into Monday.