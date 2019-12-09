MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A volcano on New Zealand's White Island started to erupt, the National Emergency Management Agency said on Monday.

"A volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano," the agency said on its Twitter page.

The agency pointed out that it was assessing the situation together with scientific experts.

"Detailed safety advice will come from local authorities and emergency services in the area. Act on it promptly," it added.

The volcano on White Island is the most active in New Zealand. The latest eruption took place here in 2013.