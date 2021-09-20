UrduPoint.com

Volcano Eruption On Spanish Island Of La Palma Forces 5,000 To Evacuate - Civil Guard

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:20 AM

Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forces 5,000 to Evacuate - Civil Guard

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Around 5,000 people have been evacuated from areas close to the erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, the country's Civil Guard said.

"So far 5,000 people have been evacuated to the Los Llanos de Aridane soccer field. The airspace is open, the airport is operating as normal," the Civil Guard said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) confirmed that a volcano had started erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The Spanish National Geographic Institute had registered seismological activity in the area for about a week before the eruption, so the authorities were able to start evacuating people with limited mobility early.

"We have been working this week to anticipate and know how to act on La Palma in this situation. We will guarantee the safety of citizens at all times," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter after an emergency government meeting on Sunday.

The last time that the island of La Palma saw a volcanic eruption was in 1971, when one man reportedly died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Died Man La Palma Sunday All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

2 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

5 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

6 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

7 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

7 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.